AEGON’s (AEG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEG. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 317.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.