Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

