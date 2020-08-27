Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.66.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,372,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

