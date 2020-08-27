Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Bryan Lamkin Sells 13,095 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Lamkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $528.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day moving average is $383.37. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

