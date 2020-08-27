Adelaide Brighton Cement (ASX:ABC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Adelaide Brighton Cement (ASX:ABC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.
Adelaide Brighton Cement has a one year low of A$1.74 ($1.24) and a one year high of A$3.94 ($2.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58.
About Adelaide Brighton Cement
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.