Adelaide Brighton Cement (ASX:ABC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Adelaide Brighton Cement (ASX:ABC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Adelaide Brighton Cement has a one year low of A$1.74 ($1.24) and a one year high of A$3.94 ($2.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58.

About Adelaide Brighton Cement

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

