Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 4,693 Shares of Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

