Adam D. Blue Sells 27,085 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $2,601,785.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.59. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Q2 by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 65.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Q2 by 20.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $771,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.