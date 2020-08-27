Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $821,777.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,424.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.03406056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.02394505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00507510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00783594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00664573 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

