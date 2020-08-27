Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.