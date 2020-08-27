ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

