ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) EVP Dennis Byrnes Sells 35,133 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,482 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

