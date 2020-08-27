ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

ANIOY opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

