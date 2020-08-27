ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ACCYY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. ACCOR S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

