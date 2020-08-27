Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $92.32 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

