ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.