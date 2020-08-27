ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Trading 2% Higher

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $318.96 and last traded at $311.12. Approximately 253,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 639,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ABIOMED by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

