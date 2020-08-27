ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $30,912,000.00 in Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.14 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.10.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

