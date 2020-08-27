Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.19, but opened at $111.88. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 323,503 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

