Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 17,000 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $579,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $572,390.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $449,650.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 882.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 678,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $5,586,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 304,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

