955,086 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 955,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Acushnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.91. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.