7,992 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.