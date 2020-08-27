7,718 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 85.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.