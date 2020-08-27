75,000 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $106,956,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 1,604,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

