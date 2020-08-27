50,000 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

