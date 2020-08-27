$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $30.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $24.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $26.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.24 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 263,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,792. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Arvinas by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

