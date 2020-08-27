49,378 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 171,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,617,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.