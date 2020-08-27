4,579 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NYSE:OC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.