3,561 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 482,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $274,545.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,932 shares of company stock worth $9,389,216 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.