3,173 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

