245,683 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,005,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 94,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,949. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

