242,164 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $67,147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,407,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,534,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 971,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 123,887 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,815,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

