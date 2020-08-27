23,478 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 30,150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 29.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

