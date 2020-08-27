$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

Shares of LNG opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

