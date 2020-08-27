1,838 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.41. 599,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

