178,600 Shares in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 935,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,506. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

