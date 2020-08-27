11,000 Shares in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,490 shares of company stock worth $11,468,237 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 199,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.