1,024 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,865. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.63.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.