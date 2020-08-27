$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Globe Life posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,210. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

