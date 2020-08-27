-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

