$0.51 EPS Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.56. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

