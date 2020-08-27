$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Nucor posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

