$0.33 EPS Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. NetGear posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $87,315.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,390 shares of company stock worth $5,841,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetGear by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetGear by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NetGear by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of NetGear by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,316. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NetGear has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

