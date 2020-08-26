Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a report released on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a current ratio of 27.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.