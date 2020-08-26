Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,322 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 55.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $21,978,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.