ZMINE Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $383,090.42 and $328.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00084136 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00277244 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040536 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006561 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.