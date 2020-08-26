Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $309,366.39 and $85,245.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.