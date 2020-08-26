Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Cap of $99,813.73

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $99,813.73 and $4,917.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,366.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.88 or 0.02409455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00654142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003977 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,362,601 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

