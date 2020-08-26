ZEON Price Down 25.7% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. ZEON has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $9,692.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,141,798,362 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

