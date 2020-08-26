Zebi Market Capitalization Tops $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liquid, Koinex and DDEX. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.01664732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00192717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

