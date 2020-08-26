Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to “Buy”

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

EXPI opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 455.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $11,361,150. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.